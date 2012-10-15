Foreign holdings of Italy debt rose again in June

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors’ holdings of Italian government bonds rose in June for the second month running to 675.8 billion euros ($876.31 billion), data from the Bank of Italy showed on Monday.

Foreign investors had 669 billion euros of Italian debt securities in May, when they increased their holdings for the first time since October 2011.

Those figures compare with holdings of 726 billion euros in January this year and 827 billion euros in June 2011, showing that despite the latest increases foreign investors have substantially cut their exposure to Italian debt since Rome came to the forefront of the euro zone’s debt crisis last year.