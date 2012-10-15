FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign holdings of Italy debt rose again in June
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Foreign holdings of Italy debt rose again in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors’ holdings of Italian government bonds rose in June for the second month running to 675.8 billion euros ($876.31 billion), data from the Bank of Italy showed on Monday.

Foreign investors had 669 billion euros of Italian debt securities in May, when they increased their holdings for the first time since October 2011.

Those figures compare with holdings of 726 billion euros in January this year and 827 billion euros in June 2011, showing that despite the latest increases foreign investors have substantially cut their exposure to Italian debt since Rome came to the forefront of the euro zone’s debt crisis last year.

$1 = 0.7712 euros Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.