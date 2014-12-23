FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy says may resume issuing bonds in U.S. dollars in 2015
December 23, 2014

Italy says may resume issuing bonds in U.S. dollars in 2015

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury may issue debt denominated in U.S. dollars next year for the first time since 2010 to refinance global bonds worth $6.5 billion which mature in 2015, it said in a document on Tuesday.

In its annual guidelines on public debt issuance, the Treasury said raising funds on international markets would be easier after the recent introduction of a system of bilateral guarantees for derivative contracts on government bonds signed with national and foreign banks.

The Treasury, which last issued debt in U.S. dollars in September 2010, uses currency swaps to hedge against exchange rate risks when issuing in a foreign currency.

The bilateral guarantee system allows banks to set aside less capital against derivatives exposure and makes such swaps cheaper for the Treasury.

The new system was introduced by the budget law approved on Monday by Italy’s parliament. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

