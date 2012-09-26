FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's six-month debt costs ease at auction
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Italy's six-month debt costs ease at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s six-month borrowing costs eased at an auction on Wednesday as sentiment towards Italian paper remained favourable despite uncertainty about whether Spain will act soon to activate the European Central Bank bond-buying scheme.

Six-month yields fell to 1.503 percent, the lowest level since March, down from 1.585 percent paid by the Treasury on the same maturity at end-August auction.

Rome sold 9 billion euros bills with bids totalling 1.39 times the offer, down from 1.69 one month ago.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.