Italy's 5-yr borrowing costs lowest since May 2011
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Italy's 5-yr borrowing costs lowest since May 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s five-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest level since May 2011 at an auction on Thursday as investors’ demand for Italian paper remained healthy while they wait to see whether Spain would ask for a bailout.

Yield on five-year BTP bond maturing June 1, 2017 dropped to 4.09 percent compared with 4.73 percent at end-August sale.

Yield on the 10-year BTP bond maturing Nov. 1, 2022, fell to 5.24 percent from 5.82 percent one month ago.

At the same time the Treasury sold 1 billion euros of a five-year floating rate notes, bringing the total amount issued at 6.65 billion euros, just below the maximum seize planned of 7 billion euros.

This is the last sale of a busy week for the Italian Treasury which placed almost 4 billion euros of zero-coupon bond on Tuesday and 9 billion euros of six-month bills on Wednesday.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
