#Credit Markets
October 29, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Italy's six-month debt costs fall at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy paid less than a month ago to sell 8 billion euros of six-month bills on Monday, as big redemptions due later this month helped the sale shrug off rising concerns about domestic political instability.

Rome’s six-month borrowing costs eased to 1.35 percent at the lowest level since March. The treasury had paid 1.50 percent on the same maturity at the end-September sale.

A threat by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi at the weekend to bring down Mario Monti’s technocrat government has fuelled fears of political instability ahead of a general election scheduled by April next year.

Adding to the uncertainty, early results from a local election in Sicily pointed on Monday to a big score for a protest movement led by comedian Beppe Grillo.

Italy will face a more challenging test on Tuesday when it offers five and 10-year bonds for up to 7 billion euros.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
