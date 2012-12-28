FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's 10-yr borrowing costs rise slightly at auction
December 28, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's 10-yr borrowing costs rise slightly at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s borrowing costs rose slightly at the first auction for long-term debt to be settled in 2013 as thin trading and worries over the U.S. budget weighed on peripheral bonds.

The Treasury sold 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of its 10-year bond paying a yield of 4.48 percent, up from 4.45 percent at a similar sale one month ago.

Rome also placed 2.87 billion euros of its five-year bond paying 3.26 percent, up from 3.23 percent at end-November sale.

Markets are starting to focus on an uncertain Italian election campaign as the country approaches elections scheduled on 24-25 February.

Italy had planned to sale up to 6 billion euros of both issues after having placed 11.75 billion euros of short-dated debt on Thursday.

