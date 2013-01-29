FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's 6-mth yields dip to lowest since March 2010 at auction
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's 6-mth yields dip to lowest since March 2010 at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s six-month yields fell to their lowest in nearly three years at an auction on Tuesday as investors snapped up higher-yielding debt, shrugging off domestic woes at Banca Monte dei Paschi.

Rome issued 8.5 billion euros ($11.4 billion) of six-month bills, paying a return of 0.73 percent, down from 0.95 percent at a similar sale at the end of December.

Although this was the lowest yield the treasury paid for an issue of its type since March 2010, traders said it was still attractive if compared with the almost zero return on German paper.

The auction outcome was not influenced by the scandal of Monte Paschi, traders said, as investors see the bank’s troubles as an isolated case with no negative fallout for the country’s banking system.

Italy’s third-biggest bank revealed last week complex derivatives trades that could lead to losses of as much as 720 million euros. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.