Italy 3-yr debt costs rise to highest since December
March 13, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Italy 3-yr debt costs rise to highest since December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s three-year borrowing costs rose to their highest level since December on Wednesday at the first sale of long-term debt after Fitch cut the country’s credit rating.

The treasury sold the 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) of the three-year bond, paying a yield of 2.48 percent, up from 2.30 percent at a similar sale one month ago.

Rome also placed the top-planned amount of 2 billion euros of the 15-year bond it first issued through a syndicated sale in January.

It paid a yield of 4.90 percent on the ultra-long bond compared with a return of 4.81 percent offered in January. The demand was 1.28 times the offer.

