MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Italy sold the top-planned amount of two inflation-linked bonds at an auction on Tuesday with the yield on the five-year BTPei bond rising to 2.91 percent from 1.83 percent at a similar auction one month ago.

The treasury also sold on Tuesday 3.5 billion euros of two-year zero-coupon bonds with a return that jumped to the highest since September 2012.