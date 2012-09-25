FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian CTZ, linker bond sales
September 25, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian CTZ, linker bond sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Tuesday.
    
24-MTH ZERO-COUPON CTZ BOND DUE SEPT. 30, 2014, 1ST TRANCHE     
  
  
                        25/9/12           28/8/12 (**)          
   
Gross yield              2.532 (*)         3.064        
Assigned price          95.110            94.870                
Total bids               6.509 bln         5.856 bln            
Assigned                 3.937 bln         3.000 bln            
Bid-to-cover ratio       1.650             1.952            
           
(*) Lowest auction yield since March. 
(**) Compares with CTZ due May 30, 2014.     
Details of the auction can be found on page  
    
INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2016, 15TH TRANCHE   
                       25/9/12           28/8/12 (*)            
Gross yield              2.46              3.69                 
Assigned price          98.71             94.19                 
Total bids               1.753 bln         1.064 bln            
Assigned                 1.004 bln         0.455 bln            
Bid-to-cover ratio       1.75              2.338
                  
(*) Compares with previous tranche of the same bond
              
INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2021, 22ND TRANCHE       
                       25/9/12                           
Gross yield             3.68                            
Assigned price         88.25                            
Total bids              1.120 bln                           
Assigned                0.496 bln                               
Bid-to-cover ratio      2.26                           

Details of the auction can be found on page 

 (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
