UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian CTZ, linker bond sales

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Tuesday. 24-MTH ZERO-COUPON CTZ BOND DUE SEPT. 30, 2014, 1ST TRANCHE 25/9/12 28/8/12 (**) Gross yield 2.532 (*) 3.064 Assigned price 95.110 94.870 Total bids 6.509 bln 5.856 bln Assigned 3.937 bln 3.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.650 1.952 (*) Lowest auction yield since March. (**) Compares with CTZ due May 30, 2014. Details of the auction can be found on page INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2016, 15TH TRANCHE 25/9/12 28/8/12 (*) Gross yield 2.46 3.69 Assigned price 98.71 94.19 Total bids 1.753 bln 1.064 bln Assigned 1.004 bln 0.455 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.75 2.338 (*) Compares with previous tranche of the same bond INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2021, 22ND TRANCHE 25/9/12 Gross yield 3.68 Assigned price 88.25 Total bids 1.120 bln Assigned 0.496 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.26 Details of the auction can be found on page (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Patrick Graham)