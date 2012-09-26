FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Details of Italian BOT auction
September 26, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Details of Italian BOT auction

Reuters Staff

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following bills at auction on Wednesday.  
    It planned to sell 9 billion euros against 8.5 billion euros
of bills maturing on Sept. 28.  
                
SIX-MONTH BOT BILLS DUE MARCH 28, 2013   
 
                        26/9/12           29/8/12 (**)          
Gross yield              1.503 (*)         1.585         
Assigned price          99.250            99.209                
Total bids              12.520 bln        15.244 bln            
Assigned                 9.000 bln         9.000 bln            
Bid-to-cover ratio       1.391             1.69              
            
(*) Lowest auction yield since March.
(**) Compares with BOT bills due February 28, 2013 
Details of the auction can be found on page 

 (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
