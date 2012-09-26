UPDATE 1-Details of Italian BOT auction

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the following bills at auction on Wednesday. It planned to sell 9 billion euros against 8.5 billion euros of bills maturing on Sept. 28. SIX-MONTH BOT BILLS DUE MARCH 28, 2013 26/9/12 29/8/12 (**) Gross yield 1.503 (*) 1.585 Assigned price 99.250 99.209 Total bids 12.520 bln 15.244 bln Assigned 9.000 bln 9.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.391 1.69 (*) Lowest auction yield since March. (**) Compares with BOT bills due February 28, 2013 Details of the auction can be found on page (Reporting by Francesca Landini)