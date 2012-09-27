UPDATE 2-Italy bonds find buyers despite Spanish storm

* 5-year yields fall to 4.09 percent, lowest since May 2011

* 10-year yields also down to 5.24 percent on healthy demand

* Italy seen more insulated from Spanish risks

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Investors showed they had more faith in Italy managing its debts than troubled Spain at an auction on Thursday, snapping up Italian bonds at some of the lowest interest rates in more than a year.

Despite political risks heaving over the horizon, Italy is now regarded as less of a hot spot in the euro zone crisis than Spain, which faces a combination of popular, regional and market pressure to seek more support from the rest of the EU.

Where Spanish 10-year government bond yields are rising back toward unsustainable levels around 7 percent, Italy paid just 4.09 percent to borrow 2.7 billion euros over five years on Thursday compared with 4.73 percent at the end of August.

That was the lowest yield since May 2011, before Italy was sucked in the euro zone’s debt crisis, and brought its total borrowing this year to around 80 percent of its financing needs.

It also sold 2.93 billion euros of 10-year bonds maturing in 2022 at 5.24 percent from 5.82 percent as well as 1 billion euros of floating rate notes.

“The issue for the time being is not Italy, the issue is Spain, but they will be pleased they managed to get this one away,” said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London.

“Each one of these auctions is a challenge.”

The sale came in a week that has seen optimism on European markets evaporate on concerns that Spain was stalling on asking for an aid deal that it was hoped could shore up the euro zone and prevent the debt crisis from spreading.

On Italy, analysts point to risks that an election next year will generate a government that is far less willing than technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti’s administration to plough on with budget austerity.

“With significantly larger funding needs than Spain in the coming years, a severe recession and concerns about the post-Monti political landscape, Italy remains vulnerable to a deterioration in sentiment,” said Nicholas Spiro, director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

“This was an important sale for the Treasury. The resilience of Italy’s debt market to Spanish risk has clearly increased since late July.”

LESS VULNERABLE

Analysts said the bulk of the demand on Thursday had come from domestic buyers, who hold two-thirds of Italian government debt.

However the head of the debt management office said there had been a pick-up in foreign interest for Italian paper since the beginning of September, when the European Central Bank detailed a bond-buying scheme for weaker euro zone states.

“There has somewhat been a return of foreign demand across the whole Italian yield curve,” Maria Cannata told CNBC television.

Italy has managed to sell 21 billion euros at three regular auctions this week, paying lower yields, but it faces a redemption hump next month when a total of 37 billion euros in short and long-dated paper come due.

That is one of the reasons why the Treasury has launched a new BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors to be sold in mid-October.

On Thursday, Spain is expected to present its 2013 budget draft, which many market players reckon could form the basis of a potential bailout deal in the future.