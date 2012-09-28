FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 28, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Italy sells 1.05 bln euros bonds, notes at extra auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Specialist banks in Italian government debt bought the whole amount offered in bonds and notes at a supplementary auction on Friday, showing demand is still strong after the regular sale on Thursday.

Rome sold 450 million euros ($578.77 million) both of the five-year bond and the 10-year paper. It also placed 150 million euros of a five-year floating-rate CCTeu note, bringing the total sold on Friday to 1.05 billion euros.

Earlier this week specialist banks bought all the 1.35 billion euros of six-month bills offered at a supplementary auction, but did not absorb any extra two-year zero-coupon bonds, or four- and nine-year inflation-linked bonds.

Summing up regular and supplementary auctions, Italy placed a total of 23.5 billion euros of bills and bonds this week.

Banks acting as specialists on Italy’s debt can request additional amounts of a bond the day after a regular auction with the same conditions and price. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
