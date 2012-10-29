UPDATE 1-Italy debt costs ease despite political worries

(Adds analysts’ comments, details)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy paid less than a month ago to sell 8 billion euros of six-month bills on Monday, as hefty redemptions and the promise of ECB support outweighed growing concerns about domestic political instability.

Rome’s six-month borrowing costs eased to 1.35 percent, the lowest level since March and below the 1.50 percent it paid for debt of the same maturity at an end-September sale.

Investor appetite looked solid, with demand 1.52 times the offer, up from 1.39 one month ago. The Italian Treasury sold all of its planned BOTs.

Borrowing costs on short-term paper remain in check thanks to the European Central Bank’s pledge to buy bonds of troubled euro zone states if they seek aid.

But a threat by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday to withdraw his centre-right party’s support for the technocratic government of Mario Monti has pushed up yields on longer-dated paper.

That could affect a more challenging sale of up to 7 billion euros of five-year and 10-year bonds on Tuesday as the Treasury pushes ahead with a tough refinancing schedule for Italy’s mammoth 2 trillion euros of debt.

“Silvio Berlusconi’s posturing is no competition for the effect the ECB’s commitment is having on the market. The external backdrop is more important in perceptions of Italy’s creditworthiness than the domestic one,” said Nicholas Spiro, Managing Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

“However, there’s a degree of market complacency regarding Italian political risk. The political scene in Italy is becoming more populist and less and less supportive of Mr Monti’s economic agenda.”

Berlusconi’s threat to bring down Italy’s government underscores deep divisions in his People of Freedom (PDL) party ahead of next year’s elections and risks rattling markets which see Prime Minister Monti as Italy’s saviour.

Adding to the uncertainty, early results from a local election in Sicily pointed on Monday to a big score for a protest movement led by comedian Beppe Grillo.

By 1100 GMT the yield spread between Italy’s 10-year bonds and German equivalent bonds was 349 basis points, up from 336 basis points on Friday.

The successful mid-October sale of a BTP Italia inflation-linked bond, which raised a whopping 18 billion euros, has temporarily eased funding pressure for Italy ahead of year-end. (Additional reporting by Gabriella Bruschi, Elvira Pollina and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Catherine Evans)