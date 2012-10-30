FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy borrowing costs fall at sale despite political jitters
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2012 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

Italy borrowing costs fall at sale despite political jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s five- and 10-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest level since May 2011 at an auction on Tuesday as big redemptions helped offset concerns about domestic political instability.

Borrowing costs for the five-year paper came in at 3.8 percent, down from 4.09 percent at a similar sale one month ago.

The treasury placed the maximum targeted amount of 4 billion euros of its new BTP bond maturing Nov. 2017.

At the same time Rome sold 3 billion euros, also the top amount planned, of a 10-year bond with a yield of 4.92 percent, down from 5.24 percent on month ago.

A weekend threat by former premier Silvio Berlusconi to bring down the government led by technocrat Mario Monti pushed up Italian long-term yields on Monday.

Meanwhile results from regional polls in Sicily showed a big score for the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement led by comedian Beppe Grillo, five months before national elections.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
