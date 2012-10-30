UPDATE 2-Italian debt costs fall as political jitters ignored

* Italy’s five-year, 10-yr debt yields at lowest since May 2011

* Treasury sells maximum amount of 7 bln euros at auction

* DMO head says yields’ current levels “manageable” (Adds more quotes from the DMO head)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s five and 10-year borrowing costs fell sharply at a sale on Tuesday to their lowest since May 2011, as big redemptions and a recent cheapening in its debt on fears of political instability lifted demand.

Borrowing costs for the five-year BTP came in at 3.8 percent on Tuesday, down nearly 30 basis points from 4.09 percent at a similar sale a month ago. The yield on the 10-year bond fell by even more, and the Treasury sold its maximum targeted amount of 7 billion euros, with bid ratios improving on both maturities.

“It’s a very strong auction. They’ve issued at the upper end of the target and the bid/cover is better than last time and in line with averages,” said Artis Frankovics, rate strategist at Nomura in London.

“But that’s not surprising given the concessions over the last few days and the upcoming coupon repayments on Thursday.”

The head of Italy’s Debt Management Office, Maria Cannata, said the auction went “very well” and that Italy had now covered roughly 91-92 percent of its funding needs for this year.

Cannata said recent levels of Italian bond yields - now close to those seen before Italy was sucked into the sovereign debt crisis in the summer of 2011 - are “acceptable and manageable” for a country that has to service the world’s fourth biggest debt, of 2 trillion euros.

Italy’s borrowing target for 2013 will fall to around 410 billion euros from 465-470 billion euros pencilled in for this year, Cannata said, which should make financing easier.

Investor attention has swung back to Italy from Spain after former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi threatened to withdraw his centre-right party’s support for Mario Monti’s technocrat government before elections in April.

Berlusconi’s struggling party suffered a heavy defeat in regional polls in Sicily at the weekend, however, while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement led by comedian Beppe Grillo scored highly - a possible foretaste of the national elections.

A deep recession, painful austerity measures and a wave of lurid political scandals have infuriated Italian voters, turning them away from the mainstream parties. Reflecting deep public anger just five months ahead of the parliamentary poll, almost 53 percent of Sicilian voters abstained.

But tax hikes, spending cuts and a pension overhaul pushed through by Monti’s government to cut public debt and strengthen Italy’s fiscal position have cheered investors, with the promise European Central Bank support offering further reassurance.

The ECB’s pledge to buy bonds of troubled euro zone states if they apply for aid has reduced the perceived risk of a break-up of the bloc which had been highly damaging for vulnerable members such as Italy and Spain.

“We are in a completely different situation: we have Monti as premier and, much more importantly, we have now a credible bond-buying scheme in the euro zone,” said Nicholas Spiro, Managing Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

“This is driving Italian bond yields down.”

YIELD FALL

The premium at which Italy’s 10-year bond trades over its German counterpart was around 350 basis points on Tuesday, having risen from 336 basis points on Friday following Berlusconi’s threat.

Early in September, days before the ECB detailed its new bond-buying scheme, the yield gap was 450 basis points, with Italy’s 10-year bond yielding around 5.85 percent.

Yields have come down gradually since then, the 10-year flirting with a 16-month low of 4.76 percent in mid-October before worries about political stability pushed it back above the big figure of 5 percent.

On Tuesday, the Treasury sold 3 billion euros of the 10-year benchmark at a yield of 4.92 percent, down from 5.24 percent at auction a month ago, plus 4 billion euros of five-year bonds. Buyers included some foreign primary dealers, analysts said.

“Investors have shrugged off domestic political jitters and also the risk-off sentiment we saw this morning on the market,” said Matteo Regesta, bond strategist at BNP Paribas.