UPDATE 1-Italy 1-yr borrowing costs fall despite new Greece fears

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs for one-year bills fell at an auction on Tuesday as the relatively small amount offered limited the impact of concerns over a new delay in international aid for Greece.

The Treasury sold 6.5 billion euros ($8.3 billion) of bills maturing on Nov. 14, 2013, paying a yield of 1.76 percent, the lowest since mid-September.

At a similar sale last month Rome tapped the market for 11 billion euros in one-year and three-month bills, paying a yield of 1.94 percent on the longer maturity.

“The fact that the interest rate fell despite tensions on Greece is a positive signal, a confirmation the demand for Italian short-term paper is solid,” said Alessandro Giansanti, fixed-income strategist at ING.

After the results of Italian bill auction were announced, Athens said it had drawn roughly 4 billion euros in a short-term debt sale required to roll over a 5.0 billion euro issue that comes due Nov. 16.

A clash between Greece’s international lenders over how the debt-laden country can bring its debts down to a sustainable level has reignited fears that the euro zone debt crisis could flare up anew.

“Today’s result is a good start as Italy gets ready for a three-year bond auction on Wednesday,” Giansanti said.

Rome will offer up to 3.5 billion euros of three-year debt together with a maximum amount of 1.5 billion euros in bonds it no longer issue on a regular basis.

The chief of the Italian Debt Management Office said on Monday the hefty amount of four-year inflation-linked bonds sold in October allows the Treasury to cut bill issuance from now until the end of the year.

Rome had to rely on short-dated paper in the first part of this year as it had to cope with heavy debt redemptions and falling demand from foreign buyers.

Foreign investors’ holdings of Italian government bonds fell in July to 669.7 billion euros ($851 billion) after two months of rises, Bank of Italy data showed on Tuesday.

However, foreign appetite for Italian paper has resumed after the European Central Bank pledged to buy bonds of vulnerable euro zone countries, easing fears of a euro break-up that would have damaged Italy and Spain most.

($1 = 0.7867 euros)