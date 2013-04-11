Yield-hungry investors set to snap up Italy's debt at auction

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Investors hunting for higher yields are set to boost demand for Italian bonds at an auction on Thursday, allowing the treasury to sell its debt at lower interest rates than a month ago.

Expectations for a rate cut in the euro zone soon and an unprecedented programme of domestic bond purchases announced by the Bank of Japan have lifted the mood on debt markets, pushing investors to take more risk in exchange for higher returns.

That is overshadowing domestic risks in Italy, where a government has yet to be formed after February’s inconclusive election, and in other euro zone peripheral countries, analysts said.

The treasury will offer a new three-year bond, a 15-year bond and a five-year floating-rate note for a total amount of between 5.5 billion euros and 7.5 billion euros on Thursday.

Yields are expected to fall compared to a mid-March sale, when the treasury had to pay its highest three-year borrowing costs since December after a sovereign downgrade by ratings agency Fitch and the political deadlock sapped demand for its debt.

Rome has already met 36 percent of its funding needs for 2013, but with a debt pile of 2 trillion euros it has to keep a lid on bond yields which can quickly feed into higher borrowing rates for domestic firms, already battered by a deep recession.

“A risk-on mood is prevailing and investors seem to be paying little attention to the prolonged political stalemate,” said Sergio Capaldi, strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo. He expects both 3-year and 15-year auction yields to fall and the treasury to sell around 7.5 billion euros, the top of its planned range.

“New liquidity injected by the Bank of Japan and the expectation of a more loose monetary policy in the euro zone are certainly supporting Italian debt these days,” he said.

Italy’s centre-left and centre-right parties are in talks over the election of the next president, while it is still unclear if a new government can be formed without going back to the electorate.

The market did not react on Wednesday to news that the outgoing caretaker government had increased its estimate for public debt in 2013 to 130.4 percent of gross domestic product from 126.1 percent.

On the grey market the new bond maturing in May 2016 traded on Wednesday afternoon with a yield of 2.35 percent compared with the 2.48 percent Rome paid a month ago.

The 15-year bond hovered on the secondary market at a yield of 4.72 percent, some 20 basis points below the level of the mid-March sale.

Some 18 billion euros in redemptions and coupon payments due on April 15 are also expected to support the sale, said Luca Cazzulani, deputy head of fixed income strategy at UniCredit.

“Demand should be better than at the recent short-dated BTP auctions,” he said.

At the March sale, the bid-to-cover ratio for Italy’s three-year paper fell to 1.28 from 1.37 in February, disappointing analysts and denting Italian debt on the secondary market.

On Wednesday, however, Italian 10-year bond yields fell 3 basis points to 4.31 percent after a positive sale of 11 billion of bills. The spread between 10-year Italian BTPs and equivalent German Bunds declined to 300 basis points - its lowest level in more than a month. (Editing by Susan Fenton)