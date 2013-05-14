FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad debts at Italian banks surpass 130 bln euros
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

Bad debts at Italian banks surpass 130 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Bad debts held by Italian banks rose to 131 billion euros ($170 billion) in March and lenders further reduced loans to households and businesses, data showed on Tuesday.

The Italian banking association ABI said bad loans, a major concern for lenders suffering from Italy’s prolonged recession, grew by around 3.3 billion euros from February and by 21.7 percent year on year.

Net bad loans were 3.38 percent of total loans in March, ABI said, compared to 3.23 percent in February.

Lending by Italian banks to households and non-financial firms fell by 2.1 percent in April, declining for the 12th consecutive month after falling 2.3 percent in February.

On a brighter note, retail funding continued to increase. Deposits by Italian residents rose by 7.7 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
