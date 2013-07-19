Italy's debt burden not hit by state firms' market resurgence

LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - The return of Italian state-owned entities to capital markets after a lengthy absence is allowing the sovereign to take advantage of a neat accounting trick its European partners have used to full effect.

Debt issued under the total EUR6.5bn of EMTN programmes started by the country’s postal service and railway group this year not only provides valuable diversification for the companies, but will also not be consolidated on the government’s already-bloated balance sheet.

Ratings and data agencies nervous about Italy’s stubbornly high debt-to-GDP ratio - which is the second highest in the eurozone behind only Greece - omit the liabilities of these entities in their considerations of national debt.

“This is a trick used to full affect in other countries like Germany, for instance, where the web of liabilities not consolidated on the sovereign’s balance sheet is very elaborate,” said one head of syndicate at a US bank.

S&P downgraded Italy from BBB+ to BBB last week, while subsequently downgrading both Poste Italiane and Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane because of the implicit government support for these companies. This support, however, is simply a contingent liability.

“We would include the debt of local governments and bad banks (asset management companies) in our calculations for general government debt for all sovereigns, but the addition or not of the debt of all other state-owned companies or agencies as contingent liabilities of the state would depend on those companies’ profitability, as well as their dependence on state funding and guarantees,” said S&P credit analyst Frank Gill, adding that both Poste and Ferrovie were eligible for such exemptions.

For its part, the European Union’s statistical body, Eurostat, also gives these companies a waiver in their calculations.

“These two companies are not classified within the government sector, thus their bond issuance will not affect the Maastricht debt of Italy,” said a spokesperson for Eurostat.

RISKS ABOUND

Ferrovie made the first dent in its new EUR4.5bn EMTN programme on Monday, issuing a EUR750m 4% July 2020 bond which offered around a 25bp pick-up to government bonds. Ferrovie had not issued in the bond markets since 1996.

Ferrovie’s EMTN programme will contribute towards its EUR15.5bn spending plan over the next three years, which includes EUR9bn in state grants and cash-in-hand.

“Like elsewhere in Europe, investment in rail infrastructure relies heavily on state payments, but the money we are raising in capital markets will mainly contribute towards the high speed project and rolling stock,” said Stefano Pierini, head of finance at Ferrovie.

However, Ferrovie’s plans are not without risk, which is only offset by implied government support.

S&P states that the “significant financial risk profile” that this high level of investment creates means Ferrovie’s standalone credit profile would be one notch lower than the sovereign.

As such, there is a clause written into the securities for bondholders to call for an early redemption in case of a change of control on the issuer or if the security is downgraded to sub-investment grade. This would be a significant setback for Ferrovie, requiring one of its supranational lenders - EIB or Eurofima - to fill the gap, or the government either directly, or indirectly via Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

One of the main lenders to both Ferrovie and Poste in the past has been CDP, a joint stock company under public control, with the government holding 80% of its shares.

This entity funded over 25% of Poste Italiane’s EUR2bn outstanding debt at the end of last year. In June, Poste decided to diversify away, issuing a 3.25% EUR750m June 2018 bond at a 20bp spread to BTPs. Its last bond was a 10-year dating from 2002.

Fitch estimates the company has a further EUR1.25bn of investment needs between 2013 and 2015.

CDP itself is expected to come back to the capital markets as early as September, said one syndicate official at an Italian bank. CDP has an EUR8bn EMTN programme, which again is not taken into consideration for calculations of national debt.

In total, the potential issues of these state-owned entities tots up to some EUR14.5bn, a drop in the ocean considering Italy’s total outstanding debt, and small compared with the funding programmes of some other exempt agencies across Europe, such as German development bank KfW, which is expected to issue EUR65bn-EUR70bn this year alone.

The focus on Italy reducing its debt-to-GDP ratio remains set on fostering growth, thereby reducing the ratio via the denominator.

Small though it may be, however, the country is catching on to the fact that there are ways to protect the numerator by pushing state-owned companies towards the capital markets. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Julian Baker)