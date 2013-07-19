FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy finmin denies speaking of stake sales
July 19, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

Italy finmin denies speaking of stake sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 19 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Friday that the government was discussing various options for reducing public debt but he denied that he had spoken about specific plans to sell state shareholdings.

Earlier, Saccomanni was quoted as telling Bloomberg Television that he would not rule out the sale or use of some state-owned shareholdings, and that using the stakes as collateral in financial operations was also among the options being considered.

In a statement following wide reporting of the interview, Saccomanni said he had been speaking generally and listing the options but he denied reports that he had cited specific government plans to sell shareholdings.

