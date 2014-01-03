FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy minister says lower yields free room for tax cuts, investment
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Italy minister says lower yields free room for tax cuts, investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A lowered premium on Italian debt over German Bunds shows markets appreciate the government’s work and will free up resources for investment and tax cuts, Italy’s economy minister said on Friday.

“This will result in lower interest payments on the public debt and the possibility of having more resources for investment and reducing the tax burden,” Fabrizio Saccomanni said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday 10-year Italian yields fell as low as 3.935 percent, pushing the premium over benchmark German Bunds to below 200 basis points for the first time since July 2011, before the euro zone crisis reached its height and forced former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi from office.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.