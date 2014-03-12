FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy mulls law on commercial arrears, no new funds seen-sources
March 12, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Italy mulls law on commercial arrears, no new funds seen-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 12 (Reuters) - The Italian government will examine a draft law on the settlement of billions of euros in unpaid bills owed to commercial suppliers and contractors by public sector bodies at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, government sources said.

The law will contain measures enabling companies to obtain payment through the state holding company Cassa dei Depositi e Prestiti and commercial banks, which would take on claims against the government in return for a limited fee.

However one government source said the draft law will not use any additional resources beyond the 47.5 billion euros ($65.87 billion) already set aside for settlement of the arrears by the previous government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta. ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Naomi O‘Leary)

