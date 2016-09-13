FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy head of public debt says 2017 will be a tough year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Italy head of public debt says 2017 will be a tough year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Italy faces a difficult year in terms of debt refinancing in 2017 while a constitutional referendum later this year should not pose a challenge as 2016 issuance will be virtually completed by then, the head of public debt said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Euromoney conference in Milan the Head of Public Debt Maria Cannata said she expected investors to continue for a while to extend the duration of bond portfolios.

"This is particularly good for us, we want to fix very low rates for our debt for as much as possible," she said.

As for next year, "2017 is very heavy in terms of redemptions," she said. "There are lots of uncertainties in the world, it is not an easy world, it will not be an easy year, but we have managed so many difficult situations (in the past)."

The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme runs until the end of March 2017. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.