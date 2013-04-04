FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to issue more bonds to pay state debts to companies-source
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

Italy to issue more bonds to pay state debts to companies-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Italy will hike its planned target for government bond issuance in 2013 and 2014 to pay off a portion of outstanding state debts to the private sector, a senior treasury source told Reuters.

The caretaker government of Mario Monti said last month it wanted to pay 20 billion euros ($26 billion) of state debts to companies this year and the same amount in 2014 to provide vital liquidity to cash-strapped companies fighting a deep recession.

“There will be a hike in the treasury funding target for this year and the next,” the senior source told Reuters.

“However, it is not an automatic calculation,” the source said, explaining that treasury will not simply add 20 billion euros to its estimated borrowing target of 410-420 billion euros for this year. (Reporting By Francesca Landini and Luca Trogni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.