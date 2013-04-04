UPDATE 1-Italy to issue more bonds to settle unpaid bills-source

(adds more quotes and details)

By Francesca Landini and Luca Trogni

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Italy will hike its planned target for government bond issuance in 2013 and 2014 to pay off a portion of outstanding state debts to the private sector, a senior treasury source told Reuters.

The caretaker government of Mario Monti said last month it wanted to pay 20 billion euros ($26 billion) of state debts to companies this year and the same amount in 2014 to provide vital liquidity to cash-strapped companies fighting a deep recession.

“There will be a hike in the treasury funding target for this year and the next,” the senior source told Reuters.

“However, it is not an automatic calculation,” the source said, explaining that treasury will not simply add 20 billion euros to its estimated borrowing target of 410-420 billion euros for this year.

“The treasury has enough wiggle room to manage the increase in debt issuance flexibly,” the source said

The Bank of Italy estimated the public administration had yet to pay bills worth around 90 billion euros to its suppliers at the end of 2011. This figure is likely to have now risen to over 100 billion euros, analyst say.

Thousands of small Italian firms have gone bust since the beginning of the year, many unable to continue to pay employees as they wait for the stale to settle bills that have sometimes been outstanding for two years.

Since the start of the year the treasury has borrowed on the market roughly 140 billion euros, 34 percent of its original borrowing target.

The source said Rome did not have to rush to the primary market to meet its additional funding needs as it could rely on a number of other tools. This included, for instance, tapping into existing treasury liquidity.

“The issuance strategy of the treasury will not change, it will continue to follow the guidelines published at the end of last year,” the source said.

In December the treasury said it would aim to lengthen the average life of its debt from 6.5 years currently after it had to overweight its bill issuance at the peak of the sovereing debt crisis, in the first months of 2012.

“The Treasury has a long-term planning for its funding,” the source said.

In 2012 Italy issued more than 460 billion euros in bills and bonds to cover heavy debt redemptions. ($1 = 0.7780 euros) (Reporting By Francesca Landini and Luca Trogni; Editing by Lisa Jucca, Ron Askew)