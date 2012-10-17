FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orders for Italy's BTP linker top 10 bln euros after 3 days
October 17, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Orders for Italy's BTP linker top 10 bln euros after 3 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Orders for a new inflation-linked BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors totalled a whopping 10.2 billion euros ($13.38 billion) after three days of sale, largely surprassing the results of previous tranches.

“I was not expecting a boom like this,” the head of Italy’s debt management office, Maria Cannata, told Radio 24.

Orders on Wednesday reached 5.1 billion euros, after totalling 5.07 billion euros in the first two days. Thursday is the last day of the sale.

The Treasury sold 7.3 billion euros of the first tranche of this four-year linker bond in March, while the second issue was disappointing with only 1.7 billion euros placed in June.

The new tranche of BTP Italia has a minimum coupon of 2.55 percent and will pay a yield linked to an inflation index measuring Italian consumer prices net of tobacco. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Alessia Pe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
