FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orders for Italy's retail BTP top 5 bln after 2 days
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Orders for Italy's retail BTP top 5 bln after 2 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Orders for a new inflation-linked BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors reached 5.07 billion euros in the first two days of sale, pointing to a solid result for the placement which ends on Oct. 18.

Orders totalled 2.59 billion euros on Tuesday, slightly besting Monday’s 2.48 billion euros, according to Reuters data.

The Treasury sold a higher-than expected 7.3 billion euros of the first tranche of this four-year linker bond in March, while the second issue was disappointing with only 1.7 billion euros placed in June.

Italy does not have a target for the bond which can be bought also online and is tailored to draw demand from domestic retail buyers. The Treasury will meet all requests from investors.

The new tranche of BTP Italia has a minimum coupon of 2.55 percent and will pay a yield linked to an inflation index measuring Italian consumer prices net of tobacco.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.