FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy sells hefty 18 bln euros of new linker bond
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2012 / 3:42 PM / in 5 years

Italy sells hefty 18 bln euros of new linker bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italy sold a whopping 18 billion euros of an inflation linked BTP bond aimed at retail investors, the highest amount ever reaped in a single debt offering.

Proceeds were way above those of previous sales of the same bond and could be used by Rome to plug additional funding needs of 20 billion euros this year.

The treasury has raised its 2012 borrowing target to 460-465 billion euros from 440-450 billion euros because of a depeer-than-expected economic recession.

“It’s the biggest result ever for a single bond sale,” a Treasury spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.