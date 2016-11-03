DBRS extends review of Italy's ratings until after referendum

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rating agency DBRS said on Thursday it had postponed a decision on whether to downgrade Italy's sovereign debt ratings until after a Dec. 4 referendum vote on constitutional reform.

DBRS, whose assessment is important because a downgrade would increase the cost of funds Italian banks borrow from the European Central Bank, on Aug. 5 started a review of Italy's 'A(low)' ratings for a possible reduction. Such reviews normally conclude within 90 days.

"Given the importance of the referendum for Italy, however, DBRS is extending the review until the results of the referendum are known," the Canadian agency said in a note.

"The review may be concluded soon after the referendum, but could take longer if more time is needed to assess the impact on Italy. At the latest, DBRS will conclude the review by Feb. 3, 2017."

The DBRS rating currently enjoyed by Italy is the highest among those assigned to the country by the major four credit agencies the ECB uses to decide the haircut on government bonds posted as collateral by lenders in refinancing operations.

A downgrade would deprive Italy of its only remaining 'A' rating increasing the haircut applied by the ECB. (Reporting by Valentina Za)