FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
DBRS extends review of Italy's ratings until after referendum
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 10 months ago

DBRS extends review of Italy's ratings until after referendum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rating agency DBRS said on Thursday it had postponed a decision on whether to downgrade Italy's sovereign debt ratings until after a Dec. 4 referendum vote on constitutional reform.

DBRS, whose assessment is important because a downgrade would increase the cost of funds Italian banks borrow from the European Central Bank, on Aug. 5 started a review of Italy's 'A(low)' ratings for a possible reduction. Such reviews normally conclude within 90 days.

"Given the importance of the referendum for Italy, however, DBRS is extending the review until the results of the referendum are known," the Canadian agency said in a note.

"The review may be concluded soon after the referendum, but could take longer if more time is needed to assess the impact on Italy. At the latest, DBRS will conclude the review by Feb. 3, 2017."

The DBRS rating currently enjoyed by Italy is the highest among those assigned to the country by the major four credit agencies the ECB uses to decide the haircut on government bonds posted as collateral by lenders in refinancing operations.

A downgrade would deprive Italy of its only remaining 'A' rating increasing the haircut applied by the ECB. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.