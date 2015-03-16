FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to issue new 15-year bond through syndication
March 16, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Italy to issue new 15-year bond through syndication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it would issue a new 15-year bond maturing March 1, 2032, confirming what sources told Reuters last week.

Rome has chosen Barclays, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Royal Bank of Scotland to sell the new issue, the Treasury said, adding the issue will be placed via syndication.

“The bond will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions,” the Treasury said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

