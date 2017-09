MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Thursday.

FIRST TRANCHE OF BTP BOND, EXPIRING NOV. 15, 2016

12/09/2013 Gross yield 2.72 Assigned price 100.16 Total bids 6.072 bln Assigned 4.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.52 EIGHTH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND, EXPIRING SEPT. 1, 2028

12/09/2013 Gross yield 4.88 Assigned price 99.21 Total bids 2.038 bln Assigned 1.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.36