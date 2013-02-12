FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian BOT auction
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian BOT auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following bills at auction on Tuesday. 
    It had planned to sell 8.5 billion euros, against 9.15 
billion euros in 12-month Treasury bills maturing on 
Feb. 14 2013. 
    Details can be found on page.       
             
TWELVE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE FEBRUARY 4, 2014 
             
                      12/02/13 (*)          10/01/13   
     
Gross yield             1.094 (**)            0.864  
Assigned price         98.903                99.132             
Total bids             11.743 bln            15.176 bln 
Assigned                8.500 bln             8.500 bln         
Bid-to-cover ratio      1.38                  1.79  
       
(*) Compares with BOT bill due January 14, 2014.   
(**) Highest since December 2012. 


 (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.