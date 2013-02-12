UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian BOT auction

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the following bills at auction on Tuesday. It had planned to sell 8.5 billion euros, against 9.15 billion euros in 12-month Treasury bills maturing on Feb. 14 2013. Details can be found on page. TWELVE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE FEBRUARY 4, 2014 12/02/13 (*) 10/01/13 Gross yield 1.094 (**) 0.864 Assigned price 98.903 99.132 Total bids 11.743 bln 15.176 bln Assigned 8.500 bln 8.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.38 1.79 (*) Compares with BOT bill due January 14, 2014. (**) Highest since December 2012. (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)