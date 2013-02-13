FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TABLE - Details on Italian BTP, CCTeu auction
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TABLE - Details on Italian BTP, CCTeu auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Wednesday.  
            
5TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING DEC. 1, 2015, 2.75 PCT    
COUPON       
                      13/02/13              11/01/13            
Gross yield            2.30 *                 1.85  
Assigned price        101.23                102.54 
Total bids             4.737 bln            5.066 bln 
Assigned               3.449 bln            3.500 bln 
Bid-to-cover ratio     1.37                  1.45 
            
(*)Highest on yield since December 2012.  

14TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING MARCH 1, 2026, 4.50 PCT    
COUPON       
                      13/02/13             13/12/12            
Gross yield            4.55                   4.75  
Assigned price         99.95                 98.04 
Total bids             1.371 bln            1.441 bln 
Assigned               0.863 bln            0.729 bln 
Bid-to-cover ratio     1.59                  1.98 
               
16TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING SEPT. 1, 2040, 5.00 PCT    
COUPON       
                      13/02/13                                  
Gross yield            5.07                         
Assigned price         99.93                       
Total bids             1.752 bln                      
Assigned               0.888 bln                      
Bid-to-cover ratio     1.97                                

Details can be found on page 
         
9TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND, EXPIRING JUNE 15, 2017  
                      13/02/13              11/01/13 
 Gross yield            2.55                 2.17          
 Assigned price       101.05               102.70 
 Total bids             1.986 bln            2.252 
 Assigned               1.431 bln            0.813  
 Bid-to-cover ratio     1.39                 2.77

Details can be found on page 
     
  

 (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.