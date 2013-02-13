UPDATE 1-TABLE - Details on Italian BTP, CCTeu auction

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Wednesday. 5TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING DEC. 1, 2015, 2.75 PCT COUPON 13/02/13 11/01/13 Gross yield 2.30 * 1.85 Assigned price 101.23 102.54 Total bids 4.737 bln 5.066 bln Assigned 3.449 bln 3.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.37 1.45 (*)Highest on yield since December 2012. 14TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING MARCH 1, 2026, 4.50 PCT COUPON 13/02/13 13/12/12 Gross yield 4.55 4.75 Assigned price 99.95 98.04 Total bids 1.371 bln 1.441 bln Assigned 0.863 bln 0.729 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.59 1.98 16TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING SEPT. 1, 2040, 5.00 PCT COUPON 13/02/13 Gross yield 5.07 Assigned price 99.93 Total bids 1.752 bln Assigned 0.888 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.97 Details can be found on page 9TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND, EXPIRING JUNE 15, 2017 13/02/13 11/01/13 Gross yield 2.55 2.17 Assigned price 101.05 102.70 Total bids 1.986 bln 2.252 Assigned 1.431 bln 0.813 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.39 2.77 Details can be found on page (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)