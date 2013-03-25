FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian CTZ, BTPei auction
March 25, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian CTZ, BTPei auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comparison with end-February sale for CTZ)
    MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Monday.   
       
24-MTH ZERO-COUPON CTZ BOND DUE DEC. 31, 2014, 5TH TRANCHE      
         
                        25/03/13          25/02/13(**)          
Gross yield              1.746 (*)         1.682            
Assigned price          96.996            96.980                
Total bids               4.028 bln         4.639 bln            
Assigned                 2.825 bln         2.818 bln            
Bid-to-cover ratio       1.43              1.65                 
               
(*) Highest auction yield since December 2012.   
(**) Compares with the previous tranche of the same bond.   
Details of the auction can be found on page      
        
INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2018, 3RD TRANCHE       
                       25/03/13                                 
Gross yield              2.16                                   
Assigned price          97.71                                   
Total bids               1.242 bln                              
Assigned                 0.616 bln                              
Bid-to-cover ratio       2.02                       
 
INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2023, 24TH TRANCHE       
                       25/03/13                                 
Gross yield              3.02                                   
Assigned price          96.41                                   
Total bids               1.137 bln                              
Assigned                 0.384 bln                              
Bid-to-cover ratio       3.02                       
                      
Details of the auction can be found on page  
  
 


 (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
