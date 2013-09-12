FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Details of Italian BTP and CCTeu auction
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Details of Italian BTP and CCTeu auction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold a total of
7.5 billion euros in bonds on Thursday.
      
 1ST TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING NOV. 15, 2016  
                      12/09/13              11/07/13 * 
 Gross yield            2.72  **               2.33  
 Assigned price       100.16                  99.80  
 Offered                3.0-4.0 bln            3.0-3.5 bln
 Total bids             6.072 bln              4.542 bln 
 Assigned               4.000 bln              3.385 bln 
 Bid-to-cover ratio     1.52                   1.34       
(*) Compares with 7th tranche of BTP bond maturing May 15, 2016.
(**) Highest auction yield since October 2012.

 8TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING SEPT. 1, 2028
                      12/09/13              13/06/13 * 
 Gross yield            4.88  **               2.33  
 Assigned price        99.21                 101.40  
 Offered                1.0-1.5 bln            1.0-1.5 bln
 Total bids             2.038 bln              2.596 bln 
 Assigned               1.500 bln              1.500 bln 
 Bid-to-cover ratio     1.36                   1.73       
(*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond.
(**) Highest auction yield since March 2013.
    
Details of the auction can be found on page     
    
 7TH TRANCHE OF FLOATING-RATE CCTEU BOND MATURING NOV. 1, 2018
                      12/09/13              11/07/13  
 Gross yield            2.56                   2.68  
 Assigned price        97.91                  97.26  
 Offered  *             1.0-2.0 bln            1.0-1.5 bln
 Total bids             1.943 bln              2.554 bln 
 Assigned               1.255 bln              1.500 bln 
 Bid-to-cover ratio     1.55                   1.70       

 17TH TRANCHE OF OFF-THE-RUN CCTEU BOND MATURING APRIL 15, 2018
                      12/09/13                         
 Gross yield            2.48                         
 Assigned price        95.00                         
 Offered  *             1.0-2.0 bln                      
 Total bids             1.536 bln                       
 Assigned               0.745 bln                       
 Bid-to-cover ratio     2.06                                    
(*) The Treasury offered to sell 1.0-2.0 billion euros of the
two CCTeu bonds.
    
Details of the auction can be found on page

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.