UPDATE 2-Details of Italian BTP and CCTeu auction

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold a total of 7.5 billion euros in bonds on Thursday. 1ST TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING NOV. 15, 2016 12/09/13 11/07/13 * Gross yield 2.72 ** 2.33 Assigned price 100.16 99.80 Offered 3.0-4.0 bln 3.0-3.5 bln Total bids 6.072 bln 4.542 bln Assigned 4.000 bln 3.385 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.52 1.34 (*) Compares with 7th tranche of BTP bond maturing May 15, 2016. (**) Highest auction yield since October 2012. 8TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING SEPT. 1, 2028 12/09/13 13/06/13 * Gross yield 4.88 ** 2.33 Assigned price 99.21 101.40 Offered 1.0-1.5 bln 1.0-1.5 bln Total bids 2.038 bln 2.596 bln Assigned 1.500 bln 1.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.36 1.73 (*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond. (**) Highest auction yield since March 2013. Details of the auction can be found on page 7TH TRANCHE OF FLOATING-RATE CCTEU BOND MATURING NOV. 1, 2018 12/09/13 11/07/13 Gross yield 2.56 2.68 Assigned price 97.91 97.26 Offered * 1.0-2.0 bln 1.0-1.5 bln Total bids 1.943 bln 2.554 bln Assigned 1.255 bln 1.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.55 1.70 17TH TRANCHE OF OFF-THE-RUN CCTEU BOND MATURING APRIL 15, 2018 12/09/13 Gross yield 2.48 Assigned price 95.00 Offered * 1.0-2.0 bln Total bids 1.536 bln Assigned 0.745 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.06 (*) The Treasury offered to sell 1.0-2.0 billion euros of the two CCTeu bonds. Details of the auction can be found on page