UPDATE 1-TABLE - Details on Italian BTP, CCTeu auction
March 13, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TABLE - Details on Italian BTP, CCTeu auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CCTeu auctions, details of previous sales)
    MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Wednesday.   
             
7TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING DEC. 1, 2015, 2.75 PCT     
COUPON        
                      13/03/13              13/02/13            
Gross yield            2.48 *                 2.30   
Assigned price         100.74                 101.23  
Total bids             4.267 bln              4.737 bln  
Assigned               3.323 bln              3.449 bln  
Bid-to-cover ratio     1.28                   1.37  
             
(*)Highest on yield since December 2012.   
 
2ND TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING SEPT. 1, 2028, 4.75 PCT     
COUPON        
                      13/02/13                                  
Gross yield            4.90                          
Assigned price         98.99                        
Total bids             2.555 bln                       
Assigned               2.000 bln                       
Bid-to-cover ratio     1.28       
    
Details can be found on page 
                
13TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND EXPIRING APR. 15, 2018 
                      13/03/13                                  
Gross yield            3.03                          
Assigned price         92.31                        
Total bids             1.183 bln                       
Assigned               0.642 bln                       
Bid-to-cover ratio     1.84                                 
 
Details can be found on page 
          
11TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND, EXPIRING JUNE 15, 2017   
                      13/03/13              13/02/13  
 Gross yield            2.95                 2.55           
 Assigned price        99.41               101.05  
 Total bids             1.539 bln            1.986  
 Assigned               1.028 bln            1.431   
 Bid-to-cover ratio     1.50                 1.39 
 
Details can be found on page 

 (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
