UPDATE 1-TABLE - Details on Italian BTP, CCTeu auction

(Adds CCTeu auctions, details of previous sales) MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Wednesday. 7TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING DEC. 1, 2015, 2.75 PCT COUPON 13/03/13 13/02/13 Gross yield 2.48 * 2.30 Assigned price 100.74 101.23 Total bids 4.267 bln 4.737 bln Assigned 3.323 bln 3.449 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.28 1.37 (*)Highest on yield since December 2012. 2ND TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING SEPT. 1, 2028, 4.75 PCT COUPON 13/02/13 Gross yield 4.90 Assigned price 98.99 Total bids 2.555 bln Assigned 2.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.28 Details can be found on page 13TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND EXPIRING APR. 15, 2018 13/03/13 Gross yield 3.03 Assigned price 92.31 Total bids 1.183 bln Assigned 0.642 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.84 Details can be found on page 11TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND, EXPIRING JUNE 15, 2017 13/03/13 13/02/13 Gross yield 2.95 2.55 Assigned price 99.41 101.05 Total bids 1.539 bln 1.986 Assigned 1.028 bln 1.431 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.50 1.39 Details can be found on page (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Toby Chopra)