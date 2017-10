UPDATE 1-Details of Italian BOT auctions

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Wednesday. BOT EXPIRING JULY 14, 2014 10/07/13 12/06/13 Gross yield 1.078 0.962 Assigned price 98.913 99.037 Total bids 10.904 bln euros 10.409 bln euros Assigned 7.000 bln euros 7.000 bln euros Bid-to-cover ratio 1.56 1.490 NOTE: BOT are short-term Treasury bills. 'FLEXIBLE' BOT EXPIRING DECEMBER 19, 2013 10/07/13 Gross yield 0.599 Assigned price 99.734 Total bids 4.521 bln euros Assigned 2.500 bln euros Bid-to-cover ratio 1.81 NOTE: BOT are short-term Treasury bills. Details of the auction can be found on page.