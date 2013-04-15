Italy to close retail bond sale ahead of schedule

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it will close the sale of its BTP Italia retail bond ahead of schedule after it raised almost 9 billion euros ($11.8 billion) in the first day of offering.

The sale of the fourth tranche of the retail bond will end on April 16 at 1530 GMT, two days before the estimated deadline, the Treasury said.

The previous sale of the BTP Italia bond, in October, drew in 2.5 billion euros on the first day of marketing before eventually bagging a record 18 billion euros, the highest amount ever reaped in a single debt offering.