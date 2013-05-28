FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's 2-year debt costs fall to euro-era low
May 28, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's 2-year debt costs fall to euro-era low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s two-year debt costs fell on Tuesday to their lowest level since the introduction of the euro, with sentiment boosted by expectations the European Commission will recommend lifting tight controls on Italy’s public spending this week.

Rome sold 2.5 billion euros of zero-coupon bonds maturing Dec. 2014 at 1.11 percent, down from 1.17 percent at a similar sale one month ago.

Italy also issued 987 million euros of inflation-linked BTPei bonds maturing Sept. 2018, paying a yield of 1.83 percent.

Investors are cautiously returning to high-yielding debt after they cashed in on Italian and Spanish bonds last week on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its asset buying programme in the next few meetings.

