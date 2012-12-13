FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian parliament approves growth package
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Italian parliament approves growth package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s parliament approved a set of measures aimed at boosting competitiveness on Thursday, bringing the technocrat government one step closer to wrapping up its programme before Prime Minister Mario Monti resigns.

The Chamber of Deputies passed the measures by 261 votes to 55, with 131 abstentions, delivering the final approval needed to convert the package into law.

The text includes a measure to make it easier to convert preferred shares held by foundations in the state holding CDP into ordinary shares.

Monti said at the weekend that he planned to resign after the 2013 budget is approved, which should take place before Christmas. A parliamentary election is expected to be held in February.

Reporting by Roberto Landucci and Catherine Hornby; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.