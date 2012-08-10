FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy seeks powers to ring fence Finmeccanica defence assets
August 10, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Italy seeks powers to ring fence Finmeccanica defence assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Friday said he was seeking special powers to safeguard the country’s strategic defence assets, which are owned by state-controlled military contractor Finmeccanica.

The powers will apply to industries that are “in the essential interest of defending national security” and will have to be reviewed by the “relevant authorities” before they are adopted, a cabinet statement said.

The measures should not interfere with Finmeccanica’s plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) by selling non-core units in either the transport or energy industries, two political sources said.

The new rules, passed during a Cabinet meeting in Rome, are a further step towards limiting what were known as “golden share” powers to veto ownership changes at certain Italian companies and will be used on a “case by case” basis, the statement said.

Italy passed a new law in May to comply with European Union regulations that required the government to specify the industries the state intends to shield from takeover or sale with specific decrees like the one issued on Friday. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

