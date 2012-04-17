FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Good result if Italy nears 2013 balanced budget-Bank of Italy
April 17, 2012

Good result if Italy nears 2013 balanced budget-Bank of Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 17 (Reuters) - It would be an excellent result if Italy even gets close to its target of a balanced budget in 2013, Fabrizio Saccomanni, the deputy governor of the Bank of Italy, said on Tuesday.

Saccomanni’s words are likely to reinforce the growing view that Italy, which is mired in recession, will not meet its deficit target next year despite more than 80 billion euros of austerity measures adopted over the last 12 months.

“If we get near a balanced budget that would already be an excellent result,” Saccomanni told reporters after testimony in parliament. He said that any deficit below 1 percent of gross domestic product should be considered close to balance.

