FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy govt revises up 2014 deficit/GDP forecast to 1.8 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Italy govt revises up 2014 deficit/GDP forecast to 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - The Italian government has slightly revised up its deficit forecast for 2014 to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)from a forecast of 1.7 percent announced last week, it said in a revised document published on its web site on Wednesday.

Before announcing new economic targets last Thursday, the government had forecast a 2014 fiscal deficit of 1.5 percent.

The document outlining the government’s economic forecasts for parliament confirmed a fiscal deficit forecast of 2.9 percent of GDP for 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.