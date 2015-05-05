FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy aims to limit impact on finances of court pensions ruling
May 5, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Italy aims to limit impact on finances of court pensions ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 5 (Reuters) - Italy aims to minimise the impact on public accounts of a ruling last week which declared invalid a 2012 pension reform that saved billions of euros, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

The constitutional court overturned provisions in the reform by Mario Monti’s technocrat government which blocked inflation-adjusted increases in pensions of more than 1,500 euros ($1,676) per month.

The reform yielded savings of some 5 billion euros for Italy’s public finances in 2012-2013, although the implications of the court’s ruling for this year’s budget are still unclear.

“I can guarantee that we are working in all directions to take a decision which respects the law and the constitutional court’s decision but which minimises the cost for public finances,” Padoan told a panel of lawmakers in the Senate. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
