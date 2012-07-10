Italy bank deposits grow in May, company lending down

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Private sector deposits at Italian banks increased in May despite growing tensions in weaker euro zone countries, though lending to companies contracted, Bank of Italy data showed on Tuesday.

Deposits in May grew an annual 2.1 percent from the 1.8 percent rise seen in April, it said, showing that savers are not pulling out their money as they are in other countries.

Customers of hard-pressed Greek banks have been pulling out a large chunk of their savings amid uncertainty about the country staying in the euro zone and troubled Spanish lender Bankia had also suffered some outflows.

Earlier in July the head of Italy’s biggest lender by assets UniCredit said deposits had continued to rise into the second quarter of this year.

But loans to companies fell 0.4 percent in May compared to a positive growth rate of 1.3 percent the previous month, the Bank of Italy said, as the crisis takes its toll on credit.

Overall lending to the private sector slowed, growing by an annual 0.7 percent in May compared to 1.7 percent growth in April.

Non-performing loans at Italian banks grew to 15.1 percent from 14.6 percent the previous month, Italy’s central bank said.