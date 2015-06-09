FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNL chairman, CEO to stand trial in Italy derivatives case - sources
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2015 / 4:17 PM / 2 years ago

BNL chairman, CEO to stand trial in Italy derivatives case - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARI, Italy, June 9 (Reuters) - The chairman and chief executive of BNL, the Italian unit of French banking group BNP Paribas, will stand trial in Italy for alleged fraud in relation to the sale of derivatives products by the bank, judicial sources said.

In one of several cases in Italy focusing on sophisticated and risky financial products, the probe by prosecutors in the southern Puglia region centres on the alleged mis-selling of derivative contracts to local businessmen, the sources said.

BNL Chairman Luigi Abete and CEO Fabio Gallia will face trial alongside the bank’s former vice-chairman and 10 other BNL employees, the sources said. The trial, which relates to events that took place between 2008 and 2011, will start on Dec. 4.

BNL and its legal office declined to comment.

Reporting by Vicenzo Damiani; writing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.