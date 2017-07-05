ROME Italian prosecutors have decided to take
Morgan Stanley to court over allegations that the U.S.
bank caused 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in losses to the
state in relation to derivative transactions, a source familiar
with the matter said.
The Corte dei Conti, which rules on abuses of public funds,
is bringing the case against Morgan Stanley on behalf of Italy's
taxpayers. Its prosecutors made their decision after an
investigation into derivatives contracts they say were drawn up
by Morgan Stanley and Italian officials, which caused
losses to the state.
In going to trial, the prosecutors believe there is a case
to answer. The hearings are expected to begin next April, the
source said. If the allegations are proven, a judge may order
Morgan Stanley to pay compensation to the Italian government.
"The investigation phase has ended and the court will hear
the damages claims," the source said, seeking anonymity because
he was not authorised to speak publicly on the decision.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Last August, Morgan Stanley said in a securities filing it
had received a proposal from an Italian prosecutor about a
payment to settle derivative transactions. Morgan Stanley said
the proposed claim was groundless.
The derivative transactions were originally entered into
between 1995 and 2005 and were terminated in December 2011 and
January 2012, Morgan Stanley said in the filing.
The Corte dei Conti case centres on interest rate
derivatives agreed between the Treasury and Morgan Stanley. They
were meant as a form of insurance for the government, one of the
most heavily indebted in Europe, in the event that market
interest rates were to rise.
After the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, interest rates
plunged, enabling Italy to borrow more cheaply in the bond
markets but incurring large losses on its derivative positions.
Offsetting such gains and losses are a normal part of
hedging, but the Corte dei Conti prosecutors argue that some
contracts negotiated with Morgan Stanley were speculative in
nature and contained termination clauses that were overly
advantageous to the bank.
The Italian court will also hear claims worth a total of
1.18 billion euros against two senior government officials -
public debt chief Maria Cannata and Treasury boss Vincenzo La
Via - and former finance ministers Domenico Siniscalco and
Vittorio Grilli.
The offices of Cannata and La Via referred media enquiries
on the case to the Treasury press office.
A Treasury spokesman said it had full faith in the work
undertaken by its managers and trusted that the court could
clear up these matters.
Grilli and Siniscalco declined to comment.
The prosecutors have also alleged that Morgan Stanley had a
conflict of interest, saying it not only sold derivatives to the
Treasury but was also engaged in helping Italy to manage its
financing operations, including buying and distributing
government bonds.
Between late 2011 and early 2012, the government paid Morgan
Stanley around 3 billion euros to settle the termination of
derivative contracts, the source said.
Compensation orders by the special audit court, which will
hear the case, can be appealed. Once confirmed, they are legally
enforceable through asset seizures if necessary.
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
(Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome)