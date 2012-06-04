FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch cuts Piedmont ratings on swap payment halt
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch cuts Piedmont ratings on swap payment halt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings downgraded on Monday the Italian region of Piedmont following the local administration’s decision to halt payments due on swap contracts signed in 2006 with three banks including Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

Piedmont moved in January to void the internal documents underlying the contracts - the latest episode in a long-running saga pitting Italian local authorities against banks over losses stemming from complex derivatives deals.

The north-western Italian region said the swap contracts carried hidden costs. It said it would put aside what was owed to the banks under the contracts and pay the lenders only once a court rules against its move.

Fitch cut Piedmont’s long-term rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’ and left it under observation for possible further cuts.

“Regardless of the (court battle‘s) outcome, the region’s decision to renege on financial commitments pending a final court ruling on whether or not the swap transactions are binding, reflects a weaker debt service culture than had been incorporated into Piemonte’s rating,” Fitch said.

The region issued a total of 1.856 billion euros in bonds in 2006, accompanied by five derivatives contracts with ML-BoFA, Franco-Belgian lender Dexia and Intesa Sanpaolo’s BIIS unit

The Italian region has 6 billion euros in total debt, according to Fitch. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

