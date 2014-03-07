FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Appeals court acquits banks in key Milan derivatives case
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Appeals court acquits banks in key Milan derivatives case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court acquitted four international banks including Deutsche Bank and UBS on Friday, overturning a previous verdict that had found them guilty of fraud for mis-selling derivatives to the city of Milan.

Depfa, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS had appealed against a landmark verdict from December 2012 ordering the seizure of 89 million euros ($123 million) and fines for each of 1 million euros. Nine bank employees had also been handed suspended jail sentences of up to eight months, but the appeals court said there was no case to answer.

Milan prosecutor Piero De Petris last month asked for the individual fines and the seizure to be upheld with only a small reduction for JPMorgan. He also asked for jail sentences of around six months for four of the nine bank employees.

The case relates to a swap contract signed by the city of Milan council when it issued a 1.68 billion euro, 30-year bond in 2005.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.